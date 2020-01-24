The Green River District Health Department will host its 13th annual chili luncheon for the Building Stronger Families program.
The lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall, 4005 Frederica St.
Chili, sandwiches, drinks and dessert will be served. Those who attend are asked to donate at least $10.
At noon, a chili-tasting competition will take place with celebrity judges choosing one winner who will be named the maker of the best-tasting chili.
Chili competitors are Big Dipper, Drake's, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Old Hickory Bar-B-Que, Ole South Barbecue, Ritzy's, Texas Roadhouse and Wonder Whip.
Deliveries are available for orders of six or more meals. To schedule a delivery, call Linda Wahl at 270-852-2932 or 270-929-7429 or linda.wahl@grdhd.org. Delivery reservations must be made by noon on Jan. 28.
