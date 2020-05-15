The Green River District Health Department and Kroger will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing next week.
Curbside testing will be available at GRDHD clinic sites in McLean and Webster counties on Tuesday.
The health department also will provide testing from its mobile unit in Fordsville on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, testing will be available at the health department’s locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson and Union counties.
To schedule an appointment, go to https://healthdepartment.org and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
Pre-registration is required.
Those who are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call a health-care provider.
Kroger will provide testing at the Ohio County Fairgrounds on Tuesday through Thursday. To register for the Kroger testing site, visit https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.