Health department offers free COVID-19 tests
The Green River District Health Department offers free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing weekly.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website at https://healthdepartment.org and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
Preregistration is required.
On Tuesday, curbside testing will be offered at clinic locations in McLean and Ohio counties.
Curbside testing will be offered at clinic locations in Daviess and Hancock counties Wednesday.
Anyone who is sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or who feels they have a medical emergency should call their health care provider.
Free COVID-19 tests at Poole’s Pharmacy in Central City
Poole’s Pharmacy Care, 102 West Broad Street, Central City, will offer free COVID-19 self-administered tests.
Tests are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday next week. They will also be available June 22, 24 and 29.
Residents must register at www.doineedacovid19test.com and reserve an appointment in order to be tested.
Tests are available to everyone. The website assessment tool instructs those who are symptomatic to seek medical help.
Mammoth Cave reopens self-guided tour
CAVE CITY— Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened one self-guided cave tour, officials said.
The tour in the cave’s historic section is the only one currently accessible because of social distancing guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, park spokeswoman Molly Schroer told the Daily News. Beginning last week, visitors have been able to walk through more than a mile of passages in the cave’s larger chambers, she said.
“We are only doing this one self-guided tour because it’s bigger passageways” Schroer said, which allows for social distancing. Traditional tours had a guide that would take groups through caves telling the history and answering questions.
