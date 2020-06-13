Green River District Health Department officials reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — one in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, five in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County and one in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 749.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus, leaving that county’s total at 502.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
