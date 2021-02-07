The Green River District Health Department reported 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in the health department’s seven-county service area.
In a press release, the health department reported 63 new cases in Daviess County, 44 new confirmed cases in Webster County, 17 new cases in Henderson County and 15 additional confirmed cases in Ohio County.
Hancock County reported three new cases Saturday, Union County had four new cases and McLean County had five new cases, the health department reported.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday in the Green River health department region.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported the agency is managing 135 active cases in the county as of Saturday. In the Green River district, there has been 18,800 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic and 314 deaths.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
