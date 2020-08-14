Green River District Health Department officials reported Thursday 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 13 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, three in Henderson County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is now 1,780.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported no new cases Thursday, leaving that county's total at 633.
