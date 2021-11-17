New COVID-19 cases remain stagnant, as the Green River District Health Department on Friday reported 238 confirmed cases between Nov. 12-15, with 149 in Daviess County, 12 in Hancock County, 28 in Henderson County, 13 in McLean County, 16 in Ohio County, seven in Union County and 13 in Webster County.
Overall, there have been 37,784 reported COVID-19 cases in the district and 601 COVID-19-related deaths.
The daily average for new cases in the seven-county region sits at 50.7 a day, down from Friday's report of 55.7.
In Daviess County, the incidence rate is 36.31 new cases per day for a population of 100,000, with a vaccination rate of 54.13% for the entire population.
You can make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
