The Green River District Health Department reported there were 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Daviess County as of Saturday morning.
Daviess County’s number made up the bulk of the 33 new cases reported Saturday in the Green River region. The health department reported a total of 33 new cases, with five new cases in Ohio County, and one additional case each in Henderson, Union and Webster counties.
In the region, there have been 419 total cases, with 12% of cases requiring hospitalization, the health department said in a press release.
No new deaths were reported in the Green River region Saturday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
