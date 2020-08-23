The Green River District Health Department reported 26 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the health department’s service area Saturday.
Of the new cases, 16 were in Daviess County, four were in Henderson County, two were in Union County and two were in Webster County. There was one new case of COVID-19 reported Saturday both in Hancock and McLean counties.
There have been 1,990 cases of COVID-19 in the Green River District Health Department’s service area since the onset of the pandemic. Twenty-four deaths have been reported. Fourteen cases remain hospitalized, the health department said in a press release.
COVID-19 testing will be held on August 25 and September 1 in Ohio County, on August 26 and September 2 in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties, and also on September 4 in Sebree.
To schedule a test, visit the health department’s website, https://healthdepartment.org.
The press release reminds people to wear face masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds, wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer when washing isn’t available, and to stay home when you are sick.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
