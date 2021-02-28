The Green River District Health Department reported 29 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday across the health department’s seven-county service area.
The health department reported 18 new cases in Daviess County, six new cases in Henderson County and five additional cases in Ohio County.
Two COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday, both in Henderson County.
A health department press release says the department is currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people in Tiers 1A and 1B, which include health care workers, first responders, daycare workers and people over age 70.
The release says people in Tier 1C can be scheduled for vaccinations when additional vaccine is available. In Tier 1C, the emphasis will be place on people over age 60, the press release said.
To sign up for the vaccination waiting list, visit healthdepartment.org.
Healthcare workers, first responders and people over age 70 can also be vaccinated in Daviess County through Owensboro Health. To schedule an appointment, visit owensborohealth.org/vaccine, or call 270-685-7100.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.