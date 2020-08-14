Green River District Health Department officials reported 32 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 14 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 10 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, two in Ohio County and three in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,812.
