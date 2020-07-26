The Green River District Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Saturday, including 19 new cases in Daviess County.
A health department press release said there were seven new COVID-19 cases in Ohio County, five additional cases each in Henderson and Union counties and two cases in McLean County.
As of Saturday, there have been a total of 1,420 COVID-19 cases in the health department’s service area. Seventy-nine% of those who contracted the virus have recovered. Statewide, almost 26,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus, and 691 have died, the health department press release said.
Testing is scheduled throughout the region by appointment on July 28, July 29, August 4 and August 5. To schedule a test, visit the health department’s website, https://healthdepartment.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
