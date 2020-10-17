The Green River District Health Department reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 in its service area Saturday, along with five new deaths from the coronavirus.
In a press release, the health department said two of the five deaths were of Daviess County residents, two were from Henderson County and one was from McLean County.
Of the 54 new cases, 14 new cases were reported in Daviess County. The health department said there were 10 new cases in Henderson County, nine new cases each in Ohio and Union counties, six cases in McLean County, four cases in Webster County and two cases in Henderson County.
Currently, 38 people throughout the district are hospitalized with COVID-19, the press release said.
Testing for COVID-19 will be offered on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties at the county health centers. In Ohio County, testing will conducted on Oct. 21 and Oct. 27. To schedule a test, visit https://healthdepartment.org.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
