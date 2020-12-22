On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 90 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 33 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 35 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, one in Ohio County, 12 in Union County, and 4 in Webster County.
To date, there have been 11,420 reported COVID-19 cases in the district.
The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 8,541 (75%).
Fifty reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized, and 589 (5%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 203 COVID-19-related deaths in the district.
