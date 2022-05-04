The Green River District Health Department on Friday reported 90 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between April 25 to May 1, 44 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 32 in Henderson County, one in McLean County, five in Ohio County, four in Union County and two in Webster County.
GRDHD also reported the COVID-19-related deaths of two Daviess County residents.
The daily average for new cases in the seven-county region sits at 13 a day.
In Daviess County, the incidence rate is 4.6 new cases per day for a population of 100,000, with a vaccination rate of 59.76% for the entire population.
You can make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.