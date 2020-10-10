The Green River District Health Department Saturday reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 in the department’s seven-county service area.
Five COVID-19 deaths were also reported across the region Saturday.
The health department said in a press release there were 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Daviess County, 40 additional cases in Henderson County, 12 cases each in Ohio and Union counties, six new cases in Webster County and one new case each in Hancock and McLean counties.
The deaths reported Saturday include a Daviess County resident, two Union County residents, a McLean County resident and a Hancock County resident.
The press release says 30 people in the health department’s service area are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The health department continues to recommend people wear face masks, frequently wash their hands and maintain social distancing of at least six feet. Gatherings should be kept small and outdoors. People who are sick should stay home.
COVID-19 testing will be available on Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 and health centers in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties, and on Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 27 in the Ohio County health center. To schedule a test, visit https://healthdepartment.org.
