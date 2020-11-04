Green River District Health Department officials reported Tuesday another COVID-19 death in Ohio County and 98 new confirmed cases of the virus throughout the district’s service area.
To date, 11 people in Ohio County have died with COVID-19. The health department does not release information on the deceased, including age and gender.
Also, Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported another death from the virus Tuesday, bringing that county’s death toll to 17.
State officials announced 11 new deaths across the commonwealth, bringing the state’s total to 1,503.
Also, state officials reported 1,795 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. To date, at least 111,379 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.
On Tuesday, the following GRDHD counties reported new confirmed cases of COVID-19: 41 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 28 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, six in Ohio County, four in Union County and 14 in Webster County.
Muhlenberg County officials reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number for that county is now 1,028.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.