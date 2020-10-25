Green River District Health Department officials reported Saturday another Henderson County death due to COVID-19.
That brings Henderson County’s total death toll to 31.
Also, GRDHD officials reported 88 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 39 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 16 in Henderson County, eight in McLean County, six in Ohio County, 12 in Union County and two in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 4,853.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported nine new cases of the coronavirus. To date, that county has had 983 total confirmed cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported Saturday 1,738 new cases of the coronavirus in the commonwealth, bringing the state’s total to 95,480 cases.
It marked the state’s “highest day of newly reported cases by a significant amount, except for the one day when a backlog of cases from Fayette County were added,” a press release from the governor’s office said.
Beshear said Saturday saw the highest number of new cases in a single day reported nationwide as well.
The governor also reported eight more deaths. To date, 1,404 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
