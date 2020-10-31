On Friday, Green River District Health Department officials reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 74 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Two residents of Henderson County died, along with a resident of Daviess County and one from Hancock County.
The health department does not release any information on the deceased, such as ages or gender.
To date, Daviess County has lost a total of 31 residents to the coronavirus. In Hancock County, three have died.
A total of 36 residents in Henderson County have died.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 30 were in Daviess County, six in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, eight in Ohio County, five in Union County and five in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 5,198.
State health officials reported 1,941 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 105,242.
And they reported 15 more deaths. To date, 1,476 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
