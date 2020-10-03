Green River District Health Department officials reported Friday there are 82 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district's seven-county region.
That is the district's highest number of cases reported in a single day, surpassing the Sept. 30 report of 67 new cases.
Friday's cases by county were: 20 in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, 12 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, seven in Ohio County, six in Union County and 32 in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 3,459.
Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 12 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing that county's total to 824.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,039 new cases of COVID-19. The state's total cases are at least 70,727.
And Beshear reported six more deaths. To date, 1,197 Kentuckians have died from the coronavirus.
