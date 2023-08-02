On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department, which covers a seven-county area, reported it had investigated 182 new COVID-19 infections during July, an increase from the 69 cases reported for June.
According to GRDHD, 66 cases were reported in Daviess County, 16 in Hancock County, eight in McLean County and eight in Ohio County.
