Green River District Health Department officials reported Wednesday Ohio County’s sixth death from COVID-19.
Also, they reported 17 new confirmed cases of the virus.
Cases in the seven-county district were: 11 in Daviess County, four in Henderson County, one in Ohio County and 1 in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s district now stands at 1,500.
Muhlenberg County Health Department did not report its number of cases by deadline.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
