Green River District Health Department officials continue to wait for the state to send cost estimates for leaving or staying in the Kentucky Retirement System.
The state’s deadline for providing those estimates begins Friday and runs through Feb. 29.
Clay Horton, public health director, requested those cost estimates in August 2019. He had hoped the information would arrive before the board of director’s quarterly meeting Tuesday night so board members could start to weigh their options prior to making a decision in April.
Even though projected costs had not arrived, the majority of Tuesday night’s meeting was spent discussing five options the state has provided. All of them require the health department to pay its portion of the unfunded liability.
The options are:
• A hard freeze — No employees hired after the opt-out date would earn benefits in the state retirement system. All employees hired before that date will become inactive members in the state retirement system. Under this plan, GRDHD would have the option of paying its unfunded liability in a lump sum or installment plan.
• A soft freeze — No employees hired after the opt-out date would earn benefits in the state retirement system. Employees hired on or after Jan. 1, 2014 would become inactive members as of the opt-out date. Employees hired prior to that date would continue to be active members and earn benefits while employed at GRDHD after the opt-out date. Under this plan, GRDHD would have the option of paying its unfunded liability in a lump sum or installment plan.
• The default option — Stay in the current state retirement system at the increased rate.
If the health department stays in the KRS system, some officials estimate the new rate could be as high as 93 cents for every dollar GRDHD pays in salary, as opposed to the earlier estimate of 84 cents. The health department currently pays 49 cents.
In the Kentucky legislature, House Bill 171 would restructure the way the state calculates unfunded liability payments. It might keep the cost of staying in the system around 84 cents, Horton said.
“There are still a lot of moving parts,” he told board members.
Each option has its pros and cons, he said.
Horton fears hard freeze options may end up in court battles. After reviewing a report by GRS Retirement Consulting, Horton said soft freeze options probably wouldn’t save much money.
At this point — and given the health department’s strong financial position — Horton expects to recommend staying in the current KRS system, but there are still many unknowns.
“We are saving every dollar we can,” he said. “We’re not replacing positions when people leave. We’re stretching staff because we know this is coming, and we need to reserve resources.”
The board’s next quarterly meeting is set for April 28. At that meeting, members must vote on which option to take — even though the exact cost of leaving the system will not be finalized until the first quarter of 2021. Once they vote, they cannot change course.
According to Tuesday night’s financial report, the health department’s current cash balance is more than $11.5 million, which could sustain operations without additional revenue for nearly eight months.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
