In December, the Hopkins County Health Department’s satellite clinic in Dawson Springs was destroyed by the tornado, leaving officials scrambling to figure out how to reach their patients.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said their solution, at least for the moment, will be sending a mobile van to Dawson this summer.
“We will start going down there a couple of times a month in our van and doing some work down in Dawson that way,” she said.
The Health Department rented a building in Dawson, they did not own it, and the damage to the building was more expensive to fix than not.
“What we are doing right now is, we are still renting it temporarily, so we can park our van there when we want to go down and do visits,” said Beach.
The Health Department has not started sending the van down to Dawson yet because they are still working out dates.
“We are looking at our staffing,” said Beach. “We will put it on our Facebook page and our website when we are coming down there for people’s planning purposes.”
They have also not started the WIC clinic down in Dawson because that is still available online or by phone.
She said while most everything can be done online and by phone, they do prefer people to get their re-certifications in the office.
Beach said right now, their only goal is to start doing some in-person visits in Dawson again. They have not decided what they are going to do about another building because they have the mobile van.
“As long as that works out well, we are going to hold off on that decision,” she said.
Beach said the Health Department will have a presence in Dawson because there is a strong patient base. They just have not decided what form that presence will take.
For more information, contact the Hopkins County Health Department at 270-821-5242. To know when the mobile clinic will be in Dawson follow them on Facebook.
