The Green River District Health Department Board of Health will gather for its next quarterly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the department's administrative office on Breckenridge Street.
The agenda includes a fiscal year 2020 financial summary and projection.
Clay Horton, public health director, will report on a number of issues, including an update on the Kentucky Retirement System options and a legislative update.
