Officials with the Green River District Health Department were awaiting guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office Monday evening, hours after Beshear ordered all bars and restaurants statewide stop all dine-in service.
The order, which was issued in writing Monday evening, give health departments “the authority to take all necessary measures” to see that bars and restaurants comply.
The idea behind the order is to limit interactions where transmission of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, is possible.
Beshear said the executive order to close eateries “is a mandate. It’s a legally enforceable order.”
“We will have folks that will be there to enforce it, but, folks, don’t make us,” Beshear told reporters in a Monday afternoon press conference in Frankfort. “This is what we have to do moving forward to protect each other.
“You do not want to be the restaurant or the bar we have to call out for being the one group that’s out there that’s not doing its part,” Beshear said.
Restaurants and bars were ordered to stop all dine-in service as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Beshear said the executive order still allows drive-through and curbside service, and will allow some carryout service, if it can be done in a way that doesn’t transmit the virus.
Clay Horton, director of the Green River District Health Department, said Monday afternoon officials were still waiting to see Beshear’s executive order.
“We know guidance is being developed,” Horton said. “We know it’s an enforceable order.”
Horton said there are state statutes health departments could use to enforce compliance, adding that he was waiting on guidance from the state.
“There are a number of statues … I think can be used,” Horton said.
Carry out from restaurants is allowed under Beshear’s order, but state officials “are going to ask the establishments to implement policies so you don’t have people congregating, Horton said.
Brief interactions, such as “handing something out the window” of a drive-through, or picking up a carryout order, should be safe if people are healthy, Horton said.
The order “will reduce the number of contacts” where COVID-19 could be spread, Horton said.
Beshear told reporters he struggled with the order to stop dine-in service at bars and restaurants, because he knows it will affect businesses and their employees.
Beshear urged people to keep patronizing restaurants.
“We need you all to order out,” Beshear said. “... These are small businesses.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
