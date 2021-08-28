As new COVID-19 cases continue to strain the public health system, Green River District Health Department director Clay Horton said he is concerned about where the pandemic is headed.
Horton said while new case numbers vary from week to week, the rate that COVID-19 is spreading is still concerning, and it is overwhelming the health system as it experiences difficulties in keeping up with tracking case numbers in the region.
GRDHD reported 1,215 new cases regionally between Aug. 20-26 and 432 new cases in Daviess County during the same time period, with the county incidence rate being an average of 81.765 new cases per a population of 100,000, which is up .14 from Tuesday’s report.
In terms of keeping up with new cases, Horton said the health department’s staff has reached its limit being able to track cases.
“It’s just a tsunami of cases at this point,” he said. “I’m concerned about our capacity as a public health system. I’ll let the hospital speak for themselves in terms of their capacity, but I think that it’s pretty safe to assume that they’re concerned about what they’re seeing as well.”
The hospital reported Thursday that the number of COVID patients currently receiving treatment is close to the peak number of cases it has seen since the start of the pandemic at its locations in Owensboro, Muhlenburg County and Grayson County.
Overall, the hospital cited 70 total COVID-19 patients receiving inpatient care throughout its locations, with 20 in critical care and eight intubated. Unvaccinated individuals account for the vast majority of the cases.
At OH Regional Hospital, there were 50 total COVID-19 patients reported. Thirteen of those were receiving critical care and eight were intubated.
Horton said the state of the pandemic in the community right now depends on an individual’s choices.
“Dr. (Michael) Kelley … made a kind of poignant statement that, within the walls of the hospital right now, it’s not a fun place to be, and the decisions that are going to change that are going to be made outside the walls of the hospital,” Horton said. “What happens with … our healthcare system is really in the hands of what the community decides to do at this point.”
Horton said the best way to protect oneself — and by extension, the community as a whole — is to get vaccinated and make responsible decisions about being out in public and large crowds.
He said it is unlikely there will be any mandates like last year that limit capacities or require masking.
“We also have a lot of people who are refusing the vaccine, and that’s a different thing, and I’m not sure what the solution is to that,” he said. “I think really the messaging now needs to be for those who understand that this is real, and they need to be really careful right now.
“We’re living in the hot zone.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
