With businesses reopening, people who sheltered at home during the coronavirus pandemic can now go to a store, a movie theater or a public place like a library.
But the virus hasn’t gone away. Six additional cases were confirmed in Daviess County for the week, and almost 12,000 people had contracted the virus statewide as of Tuesday afternoon.
So far, more than 110,000 nationwide have died from COVID-19.
People who want, and need, to go out have to decide for themselves what risks are worth taking, the public health director of the Green River District Muhlenberg County Health Department said Wednesday. But people who do go out should take the recommended precautions, such as wearing masks and keeping well-away from others.
Guidelines for going out in public include wearing a cloth mask, keeping a distance of six feet from people, not touching their faces and regularly washing and sanitizing hands.
Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department, said in businesses that are reopening, “we are requiring them to have reduced capacity” and take other measures. But individuals going out should still be protecting themselves.
“They should avoid close contact with people,” Horton said. “The greatest risk of transmission is being in close contact with people” for 10 or more minutes, he said.
People should limit their contact with strangers. Horton said, “if you’re not feeling well, stay home.”
Cathy Bethel, public health director for the Muhlenberg Health Department, said she is not going out much beyond going to work and the grocery store, out of concern of passing on the virus to family members. When asked about Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased plan to reopen the state, Bethel said she agrees with the plan.
“It gets people out, and gets them out slowly,” Bethel said. “... You can’t stay closed forever.”
Bethel said people will need to make their own decisions on whether going out is safe.
“If you really think about it, we’re all high risk” of contracting the virus, although some are more at risk due to age or preexisting conditions, Behel said. “You have to think, ‘is it really worth it to do what I want to do?’ ”
The urge to go out and do something you think is essential has to be weighed against the risk of contracting coronavirus, Bethel said. Other people who aren’t taking virus seriously will be out as well, Bethel said.
“As much as you would like, you can’t make some people do what they don’t want to do,” Bethel said. “You can’t make them believe something is real. You have those who believe it’s real, and those who don’t.”
It’s difficult for people who need to go out when others “don’t follow the guidance,” she said.
When deciding what is worth the risk, “I think you have to look at yourself personally and what’s important to you,” Bethel said. “... It’s just your own personal perspective on what you think is important.”
Horton said, “I’m not out much, but I’ve noticed few people wearing masks. I don’t know if its fatigue. The virus is still out there.”
Cloth masks are primarily for protecting others, by stopping a cough or sneeze from spreading the virus to others, Horton said.
Bethel said a cloth mask does provide some level of protection to the wearer, by blocking some particles from reaching you.
People who have been in a large crowd should get a coronavirus test, Horton said. In the Green River health district, people can schedule a testing appointment at https://heatlhdepartment.org.
Testing is also available in Muhlenberg County, through Owensboro Health-Muhlenberg Community Hospital and at other locations, including Poole’s Pharmacy Care in Central City.
For people in high risk groups, the best action is to stay home, Horton said.
“They should be more vigilant about avoiding crowds and avoiding those interactions,” Horton said. “I would encourage people (in high-risk categories) to stay home as much as possible.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
