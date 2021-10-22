As the community continues seeing lower rates of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, public health officials say while things are beginning to look up, there is still some risk and individuals should continue to take caution.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly met virtually Thursday with Clay Horton, Green River district Health Department public health director, and Dr. Francis DuFrayne, Owensboro Health chief medical officer, to discuss the state of COVID19 in the community.
Mattingly said there has been a significant drop in incidence rates in Daviess County alone since the delta variant began surging throughout the community between August and September.
Incidence rates went from a peak of nearly 82 new cases per day for a population of 100,000 reported by GRDHD in late-August to 34.48 reported Tuesday.
Horton said the community is heading in the right direction.
“Locally, I think … the trends are about the same for the state as a whole and really for the country, and even if you look internationally, the global COVID-19 rates are down. Overall, I would say, for Daviess County, Kentucky and the United States, all trends are moving in a positive direction,” he said. “Mortalities are unfortunately still plateaued, but we expected that. We expect the mortalities to kind of trail.”
However, he said the health department continues recommending vaccination as incidence rates in the country are still considered at critical level above a daily average number of 25 or more new cases.
“We’re hopeful, but our basic messaging and our advice to folks are the same — we’re still seeing a very high incidence rate of COVID-19 in our community, not as high as it was, but it’s still important to take steps to protect yourself and the No. one thing people can do it get vaccinate,” he said.
While the number of patients in OH regional Hospital with COVID-19 have also decreased, DuFrayne said that the number of patients in the facility as of Tuesday — 39 — is still significant.
“It’s an improvement,” he said. “But there are still 39 patients in the hospital that are pretty sick.”
The hospital experienced peak numbers of COVID-19 patients toward the end of September and early-October with 69 active COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
The number, he said, has been overwhelming on hospital staff, who are working through the pandemic as well as during a significant staffing shortage, not just for OH, but hospitals throughout the country.
“That’s the highest number we’ve had throughout the pandemic and as you can well imagine, the staff that was already pretty stressed and trying to recuperate from the first wave of COVID, all of the sudden this came along and it’s really had an effect,” he said. “They’re holding up and they’re doing well, but you can just see it.”
Mattingly stated that the county has experienced 256 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic, as well. Most of those individuals were unvaccinated and those that were, according to DuFrayne, typically had higher rates of comorbidities, or underlying issues that created further health issues.
Horton said, however, that much of the loss the community has experienced has motivated some to receive vaccination as a result.
Vaccination rates continuously rose throughout August and September, he said, and many that got vaccinated during that time expressed that they had experienced the loss of a loved one due to COVID-19.
“We saw a lot of cases; we saw a lot of suffering, but that, in turn, caused more people to make positive steps in their own lives and take care of themselves and take care of their families,” he said.
The health department and hospital continue recommending vaccination, masking and social distancing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine with OH, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Horton additionally stated that anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can also receive a flu shot at the same time.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.