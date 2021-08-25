The director of the Green River District Health Department and the vice president of medical affairs at Owensboro Health urged businesses to use facial coverings and to encourage workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday during a question and answer session hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting was for businesses to learn what they could do to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in their places of business. COVID-19 cases have spiked because of the delta variant, with all but one Kentucky county in the “red” zone Tuesday, according to the state department of health.
“We are at a point now where we have so much transmission in the community that everyone needs to know how to take care of your organization, and how to take care of your people,” Horton said during Tuesday’s Zoom session with Chamber members.
Horton said getting a COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective method of reducing the spread of the delta variant. When asked about the Pfizer vaccine receiving approval by the FDA, Horton said, “we already had gobs of data” saying the vaccines were safe.
“We knew they were safe and effective in preventing infection, and even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death,” Horton said.
Horton said a vaccinated person who is exposed to COVID-19 but is not showing symptoms does not have to quarantine. People who test positive do need to isolate.
“If you test positive, you need to isolate at least 10 days from other people,” Horton said.
A person who tests positive should isolate for 10 days from the start of symptoms, or 10 days from their first positive test, Horton said.
“If you have been exposed to someone and you’re not fully vaccinated, you need to quarantine for 10 days,” Horton said.
A vaccinated person who was in contact with a person with COVID-19 should get tested for COVID three to five days after the exposure, Horton said.
When asked if businesses were required to pay people who are on isolation or quarantine, Horton said no, but said, “there are advantages to not forcing a sick employee to come to work.”
Dr. Michael Kelley, vice president for medical affairs at Owensboro Health, said, for the vast majority of people, there is “no reason” not to be vaccinated. Only 1-2% of the population have conditions that would prevent them from being vaccinated, Kelley said.
Kelley said masks are being used by all staff at the hospital, adding that the hospital is not holding any in-person meetings.
Horton said, “I would 100% recommend masks in indoor settings.
“If you are around people outside your household, people you don’t know, people who you don’t know (their) vaccination status, you should be wearing a mask,” Horton said.
Horton said businesses should distance workers, hold virtual meetings instead of large meetings and consider protecting medically vulnerable workers by reducing indoor capacity in buildings.
“We are just worn out,” Kelley said of the hospital staff and said employees were exhausted from working extra shifts to care for COVID patients.
“The only way we can expect that to get better is (through) decisions outside these walls,” Kelley said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
