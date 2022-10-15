For the past two years, the flu has been overshadowed by COVID-19.
However, local health officials are encouraging both young and old to receive a flu vaccine to prevent the spread of the flu, which, similar to COVID-19, is also a highly-contagious virus.
According to Lyndsey Hagan, nurse supervisor at the Green River District Health Department, the flu season begins in October and runs through the first of the new year.
“We might see a few cases start popping up now,” she said, “but the season typically peaks between December and January.”
Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for those ages six months and up.
Hagan said the health department is offering the quadrivalent flu vaccine, which is designed to protect against four different Type A and B flu viruses. The flu vaccine’s protection typically lasts six to eight months.
Hagan added that the vaccines offered by the manufacturers are usually accurate against the strains that are spreading during the season.
“They try to really narrow down what they think are going to be the four most dominant strains of flu that circulate every year,” she said. “I think they usually do a good job in getting those proper strains in the vaccine to offer that protection.”
At Owensboro Health, flu vaccines are also being offered through walk-in clinics. And a drive-thru pediatric flu shot clinic is planned from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29 at the OH Medical Group Children’s Center, 1000 Breckenridge St.
And while it’s still important to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Jason Collins, OH executive director of pharmacy, said people shouldn’t forego their annual flu vaccination.
“I think a lot of people have forgotten about the flu, or they have been so focused on the COVID piece of it that (the flu vaccine) has taken a backseat,” he said.
Now that people are gathering and traveling more, Collins said the importance is even greater to receive a flu shot.
“Things are opening up in the community, people are going out to dinner more and hanging out with people more; the chances of the flu spreading are higher,” he said.
And with people now having to contend with both the COVID and the flu viruses, Collins said it’s OK for the vaccines to be given together.
“There’re a lot of myths out there — getting the flu vaccine versus the COVID vaccine and how long you have to separate the two,” he said. “You can get the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine at the same time. …There’s no required amount of time to get that flu vaccine and vice versa. You don’t have to wait two weeks, two months or anything like that.”
For those 65 and older, a high-dose flu vaccine is also offered.
Although younger people usually have higher immune systems, Collins recommends not to make that a factor as to whether or not to receive the flu vaccine.
“Anybody can get the flu, and you may not get the severe effects from it,” Collins said. “…But it’s not only protecting you, but your loved ones.”
