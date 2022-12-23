Local health professionals are in agreement with Dr. Steven Stack — commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health — saying the state is on track to see its worst flu season in at least 10 years.
“I think all signs point to that being the case,” said Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department. “I think it’s a reasonable thing to say based on what we’re seeing.
“This has been a very early flu season, and that has continued. ...This appears to be a particularly bad flu year, and we’ve got a lot of winter left.”
“I’ve been in infection prevention since 2010, and … we’ve seen the largest number of positive influenza swabs this flu season than ever before,” said Laura Gillim, infection prevention supervisor at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
According to the KDPH’s most recent influenza surveillance report for the week of Dec. 4-10, 29,341 influenza cases have been confirmed for the 2022-23 season, keeping the activity level classified as “widespread.”
According to the report, Daviess County has confirmed 459 influenza cases this season, while Hancock County had 33 cases, McLean County reported 58 and Ohio County saw 32 cases.
“...It’s a lot more, a lot sooner, than what we normally see,” Horton said.
On Dec. 6, Gillim said the hospital had 1,180 positive influenza swabs for the month of November and 138 positive swabs from Dec. 1-4, saying the former was “...the highest number of positive influenza swabs for a single month that we have seen.”
As of Thursday, Gillim said there have been 533 positive influenza swabs for December.
“(It’s) about half of what we had last month,” he said, “(but) even with December standing at 533 with the month not completed, we are still higher now than almost any previous month ….”
Gillim said the highest previous month of positive swabs occurred in February 2018, which peaked at 590.
More from this section
“We could potentially match that for December, but it’s still a high month even though we’re not breaking any records right now,” she said.
Gillim is hopeful, as the KDPH’s report showed that Daviess County was classified to be at a “plateau” — meaning no change has occurred since the previous reported week.
“...We see a spike followed by a plateau or decline,” Gillim said. “... I hope that we peaked in November … and only go down from here.”
But Horton said he “doesn’t have a particular feeling on whether we peaked yet or not.”
“When you’re looking at the (KDPH) report, you have to keep in mind it’s a couple weeks old, and we don’t have the more up-to-date (report) yet either,” he said. “That is looking at very limited data. I would interpret that with caution.”
“I think that things are still pointing towards that there’s a lot of flu circulating in the community ….”
Regardless, Horton and Gillim said the public should continue to be diligent in taking steps to protect themselves and preventing the spread.
“The easiest (thing to do) is to make sure that you get a flu shot each year,” Horton said. “There are a lot of people who haven’t gotten a flu shot. …(We’re) encouraging people to get their flu shot, make sure that their kids are up-to-date on their flu vaccines, COVID vaccines (and) all childhood immunizations for that matter ….”
“People should stay home if they’re not feeling well. If they’re sick, they should not go out and go to other people’s homes because then they’re exposing other people to whatever they may have — be it COVID, be it influenza ….,” Gillim said. “And the … easiest thing to do is adhering to hand hygiene (such) as washing your hands often and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer ....”
Additionally, Gillim emphasizes the use of cough etiquette to help reduce the spread of infection.
“Don’t sneeze or cough into your hand,” she said. “Anything that you are touching …, you are spreading those germs potentially to other people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.