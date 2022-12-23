Local health professionals are in agreement with Dr. Steven Stack — commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health — saying the state is on track to see its worst flu season in at least 10 years.

“I think all signs point to that being the case,” said Clay Horton, public health director of the Green River District Health Department. “I think it’s a reasonable thing to say based on what we’re seeing.

