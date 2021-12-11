New COVID-19 cases in the seven-county Green River District Health Department district remain at a concerning level, according to health officials.
Friday’s report from the GRDHD showed 461 new cases in the district and 198 in Daviess County, compared to Tuesday’s report of 518 new cases in the district and 253 in Daviess County.
Although the numbers dropped slightly, GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Horton said the totals are still high.
The district-wide average for the number of daily cases decreased from 148.76 Tuesday to 140.1 Friday.
Additionally, the incidence rate in Daviess County decreased form 70.08 Tuesday to 60.51 average new daily cases for a population of 100,000.
The fluctuation, however, is normal.
Horton recommends residents continue following the standard steps to combat the spread of the virus, including hand-washing, masking, social distancing and, for those who are eligible, receiving vaccinations and booster shots.
“It is important to do those things now to make sure your friends and family are healthy for the upcoming holiday,” he said.
All seven counties remain in a critical zone for rate of spread, which is an incidence rate of 25 or more cases on average per day per a population of 100,000.
Owensboro Health has also seen an increase in the number of patients in its facilities hospitalized with COVID-19, with 42 patients reported Thursday evening throughout its three facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield, 14 of whom were in critical care.
Of those 42, 36 were housed in OH Regional Hospital, 10 of whom were in critical care and eight intubated.
Of the 42 patients, 14 are vaccinated.
“We continue to see an uptick in cases,” OH stated. “Numbers today are double what they were a month ago. If you’re not vaccinated, don’t wait.”
The highest number of COVID-19 patients reported in the healthcare system’s facilities came on Sept. 21, with 85 patients.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.