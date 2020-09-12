State health officials reported Friday the third-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases — 948.
That brings the state’s total cases to at least 55,704.
State officials also reported nine more deaths. To date, 1,044 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported another coronavirus death Friday, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 12.
Also, officials there reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Muhlenberg County’s total number of confirmed cases now stands at 710.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 15 in Daviess County, 13 in Henderson County, four in Ohio County, seven in Union County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district is now 2,551.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
