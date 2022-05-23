The verdict in the RaDonda Vaught case sets a higher precedent for mistakes in the healthcare field, and whether or not healthcare workers agree with the verdict, the standard is set, and it emphasizes even more the need to be accountable and follow safety procedures, according to Athena Minor, chief clinical and nursing officer for Ohio County Healthcare.

According to the Associated Press, Vaught, a former Tennessee nurse, was found guilty in late March of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient. Last week, Vaught received judicial diversion and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Vaught, 37, injected the paralyzing drug vecuronium into 75-year-old Charlene Murphey instead of the sedative Versed on Dec. 26, 2017. The mistake occurred when Vaught could not find Versed in an automatic drug dispensing cabinet and used an override, accidentally grabbing vecuronium instead.

Vaught admitted to making several errors with the medication that day, but her defense attorney argued the nurse was not acting outside of the norm, and that systemic problems at Vanderbilt University Medical Center were at least partly to blame for the error.

Leanna Craft, a nurse educator at the neuro-ICU unit where Vaught worked, testified that it was common for nurses at that time to override the system in order to get drugs. The hospital had recently updated an electronic records system, which led to delays in retrieving medications from the automated drug dispensing cabinets. There was also no scanner in the imaging area for Vaught to scan the medication against the patient’s ID bracelet.

An expert witness for the state argued that Vaught violated the standard of care expected of nurses. In addition to grabbing the wrong medicine, she failed to read the name of the drug, did not notice a red warning on the top of the medication and did not stay with the patient to check for an adverse reaction, said nurse legal consultant Donna Jones.

Vaught stated that she was concerned the verdict would cause providers to become wary about self-reporting mistakes in fear of severe punishment, which, according to Minor, plays a large part in identifying errors and making efforts to identify ways to avoid the same errors in the future.

“Healthcare in general is concerned about the murder charge,” Minor said. “It does set a very frightening precedent, and part of that is that we have created, in healthcare, this culture where we’ve learned from human error by people self-reporting.”

Owensboro Health released a statement about the verdict that touched on the same concern addressed by Vaught.

“It is vital that our team members are empowered to speak openly and honestly about mistakes. A punitive approach has the opposite effect by discouraging honest dialogue and making people hesitant to speak up for safety,” said Brian Hamby, marketing coordinator at OH. “Despite this verdict, Owensboro Health fully encourages our team members to be transparent about reporting errors, because it’s the best way for us to learn and improve patient safety.”

Minor said self-reporting helps to address and fix problems quickly and allows healthcare organizations to look into how the error occurred and ensure there are proper policies and procedures in place to ensure it does not happen again.

Without self-reporting, she said, organizations do not have the quick ability to address mistakes before it reaches a dangerous state that affects patient safety.

“That’s something on everybody’s mind, because unfortunately, everybody is human … and we’re subject to human frailties, and when you add extra stress, extra workload, some of the problems, obstacles and complications that we’ve had creates a higher risk for error or mistakes,” she said.

While Minor said the verdict is controversial and it is debatable how far punishment needs to go for medical errors, it serves as a reminder for many healthcare workers just how important their role is in patient safety, and that procedures and policies are in place for a reason and should always be followed.

Vaught, she said, admitted to making vital mistakes that resulted in the death of a patient. She did not follow safety measures that were put in place, and there are consequences to that.

Medication dispensing, she said, goes through several checkpoints and hands before reaching the patient. Vaught’s actions, according to Minor, bypassed those checkpoints and safety measures that are in place to prevent such occurrences as what happened to Murphey.

The mistake, she said, was a breakdown of the system itself, the safety net that is meant to prevent detrimental errors, because key checkpoints and procedures were foregone.

“The key is, you have to make sure you’re not bypassing any of those,” Minor said. “You take away those built-in barriers that help prevent those errors from happening, so it’s kind of a breakdown of the system, not the policies that are put in place to prevent that. It’s more of a work-around that sometimes people choose to do that we have to make sure we’re addressing.”

While healthcare workers are human as much as anyone else, she said, there should be a certain level of accountability.

“This is setting a precedent to say that this is not acceptable and this is going to be taken very seriously, but a statement has been made, whether you agree with it or not,” she said. “I think all healthcare organizations have degrees of errors that occur, and of course, your goal is to do no harm. That is No. 1.”

However, she said, while the verdict might create some fear for healthcare workers in the field or those entering or interested in the field, she said it does not change the value of healthcare professionals.

Minor said, rather, it increases the need for OCH and other healthcare organizations to communicate to staff the personal responsibility in their role and the necessity for following policies and procedures in place to help prevent mistakes, as well as identifying and addressing with senior staff gaps they see in those processes.

“As healthcare workers, our first reaction to this case is compassion and empathy for everyone involved — both the families and the caregivers. Our top priority is to help patients get better and to care for them to the best of our ability, and it is heartbreaking for everyone in our profession when that does not occur, for any reason,” Hamby said. “We recognize that healthcare is a very complex environment, and it is subject to human and system errors, like any other industry. Within this complexity, transparency is a fundamental principle that we teach within our Safety Culture.

“We know that many caregivers are understandably concerned about the verdict in this case, but we continue to let our team members know that we support a Safety Culture that values transparency.”

