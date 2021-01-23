Owensboro Health Healthpark is offering the community a chance to join in on a virtual cooking class with OH dietitians.
The classes are free of charge and one of the ways in which the Healthpark continues to help provide accessible wellness resources for the community, according to Kelci Murphy, OH outpatient and wellness dietitian.
“With these cooking classes, we’re trying to just be a resource for the community,” Murphy said. “That’s part of our role. We want to bring healthy, easy recipes to our community. That’s why we make it free, we want it to be accessible to everybody.”
Murphy said the Healthpark has hosted two virtual cooking sessions so far, one in October and one in November. The upcoming session scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, will be the first session of the new year, she said.
The cooking classes are hosted virtually through Webex during COVID-19. Participants must register ahead of time to receive information, such as an ingredients list.
Participants will also have the option to show their screen to the class during the cooking session to be interactive and share what they have made, as well.
Thus far, the classes have received around 10-15 participants per session. Murphy said there is hope to increase that number as the Healthpark hosts more classes.
Before the pandemic, the Healthpark hosted in-person cooking classes, booking out 40-45 seats. The virtual option, however, leaves room for more participants without space limitations.
“We’ve gotten really good feedback on the last two cooking classes that we did,” Murphy said. “Everybody really seemed to like them.”
Anyone interested in joining the Healthpark’s virtual cooking classes must register in advance, free of charge, by calling 270-688-4804. The deadline to register for the Jan. 28 class is Monday, Jan. 25. Internet connection is required to participate through Webex.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
