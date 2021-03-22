March is National Nutrition Month and Owensboro Health Healthpark is pushing a one-size does not fit all theme called “Personalize Your Plate” to help promote healthy habits, according to Beth Cecil, registered dietician, nutritionist and manager of community wellness.
Cecil said it is part of the health system’s mission to do what it can to improve the health of the communities it serves, and that includes encouraging healthy eating and lifestyle habits.
Healthy lifestyle and eating habits, she said, can help prevent certain conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.
“We know that obesity is a problem, not only nationally, but in our state as well as in our area … poor eating habits over time can lead to a lot of different health conditions, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and we also know that by eating healthier and making good decisions for both eating and exercise can lead to better health and more longevity,” she said.
For the Personalize Your Plate theme, the Healthpark is encouraging the community to take steps toward living a healthy lifestyle, such as eating a variety of nutritious foods daily, planning meals each week, learning skills to create tasty meals at home and consulting with a registered dietician to help with the process, Cecil said.
The Healthpark, she said, has resources available to help residents in the community do this, as well.
OH has registered dieticians available for consultation to help improve eating habits, as well as a weight loss program called LifeSteps.
“LifeSteps really focuses on, not a special diet, and not fad diets, but more looking at your behaviors related to eating and then trying to build some skills that can help you change those habits that may be contributing to being overweight or overeating,” Cecil said.
The Healthpark also offers free virtual cooking classes, the next of which will take place on Thursday. The classes, she said, are free to anyone in the community and offer healthy cooking demonstrations.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
