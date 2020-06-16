People hoping to shed a few COVID-19 pounds may want to enter a step challenge hosted by Healthy Horizons and the Daviess County Extension Office.
The challenge kicks off July 6 and runs for a month. Registration through the “fitblue” smart phone app is open and continues through July 5.
Healthy Horizons, a Daviess County group that promotes community health and wellness initiatives, started planning the challenge last year, said Erinn Evans, Owensboro Health wellness coordinator and Healthy Horizons member.
“You will track your steps with any type of device, but the (fitblue) app syncs with Fitbits automatically,” Evans said.
Residents don’t need a Fitbit to participate, she said. Participants who use Apple Watch or use other fitness trackers can enter their steps into the fitblue app daily.
As a motivator, the fitblue app shows how participants rank, as compared to others enrolled in the challenge.
University of Kentucky Extension Service recently hosted a statewide 5K virtual challenge using the new fitblue app, said Katie Alexander, Daviess County Extension family and consumer sciences extension agent. More than 370 people participated from 85 counties.
During the end of July, the Extension service plans to do another 5K or 10K event using the app.
“We’re doing it to promote physical activity,” Alexander said.
The Extension office was happy to partner with Healthy Horizons to make its fitblue app available for the Daviess County step challenge, she said.
Daviess County’s step challenge is not a group event. Instead, it’s a personal challenge.
Evans encouraged people of all skill levels to join.
“It’s a challenge a majority of people in our community can participate in,” she said. “Even kids can participate.”
People who enroll in the local step challenge may win one of several prizes, including tote bags, one-month OH Healthpark memberships, Edge Ice Center passes and more.
To register, download the fitblue app on a smart phone. For step-by-step registration instructions, go to the Healthy Horizons Facebook page.
The app’s registration code is: F9okwI.
Healthy Horizons officials had hoped to host the challenge during the cooler months of April and May, but COVID-19 slowed the project’s progress.
The challenge was started as a way to promote Daviess County parks and to get area residents moving.
For more information about the step challenge, contact Evans by phone at 270-688-4897 or by email at erinn.evans@owensboro health.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
