For Jamie Alvey, growing up in the rural town Munfordville in Hart County seemed like the ideal spot for the creative horror writer.
“Basically, I grew up in the middle of nowhere,” she said, “and it is the perfect place to shoot a horror film. My father has always said that, so it’s a little spooky ….
“We have stretches of highway where it’s just littered with dead animals that have been hit; very Stephen King ‘Pet Sematary’ kind of locale there. Lots of dead bodies pop up there, too ….”
Alvey, 29, also said much of the inspiration to follow the genre was inspired by her mother, Pamela.
“My mother is a huge horror fan, the type of person who saw ‘The Exorcist’ in the theater at 11,” she said. “So, it was kind of something that I was brought up in. …She adores John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ to the point that people assumed that I was named after Jamie Lee Curtis ….”
By the time Alvey got to her preteen years, she began to get into the horror world and eventually got a spark around 13 years old to start writing.
“...I’ve always written creatively, and usually I kept my creative stuff to myself,” she said. “...I wrote short stories from the time I was very young. …I’ve been writing over half my life now.”
But it was when she was about 15 that Alvey saw the 2009 film “Jennifer’s Body” for the first time, and that kept her motivated to pursue this endeavor.
“...It was written and directed by women, (and) I got the idea that I was like, ‘OK, I can do this,’ ” Alvey said.
After graduating from Hart County High School, Alvey headed to Brescia University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in English and theatre with summa cum laude honors in 2016. She currently works at the college as an English instructor.
Alvey said it was in her college years that she began showing her writing to people, who came to enjoy her work.
“I used to write mostly for myself analytically,” she said. “I had all these ideas and stuff. A lot of the time, I would write in the paper at Brescia … (which) is where the whole analysis thing really started for me.”
It wasn’t until Alvey enrolled at Mercy College for graduate school that she decided to get some of her material published and out to a bigger audience.
One of the first works that sticks out to Alvey was an intersectional feminist analysis for the film “10 Cloverfield Lane,” one of her favorite movies of 2016.
“Nobody brags about that, nobody was writing about it even when it came out much,” she said. “...I was like, ‘I really think that there’s something to say here.’ So, I went and pitched it several places, (and) it finally it was accepted at Morbidly Beautiful, and here we are.”
More from this section
Since then, Alvey has continued to write more analytical pieces for films such as “Doctor Sleep,” “Hush,” “Let’s Scare Jessica to Death,” “The Invisible Man” and “Unfriended” for publications including Certified Forgotten, Daily Grindhouse, Fangoria and The Superghoul.
Alvey strives to think more in-depth with her analysis work, which people may not see or read about often.
“...I’m just breaking apart the finer parts of these pieces and kind of illuminating parts of them that people aren’t seeing or aren’t talking about in general,” she said, “because you’ll get like 30 articles about some surface level stuff, and then it’s like, ‘No, I want to go deeper.’ ”
Alvey has also kept busy with pursuing a career as a screenwriter, which she said was “something that I always wanted to do.”
Her first screenplay “Bystanders,” which details “a group of murderous frat boys (getting) more than they bargained for when they cross paths with a couple coming home from a wedding,” won numerous accolades, including the Best Horror Short Screenplay Award at Austin After Dark Film Festival in 2020 for its proof of concept short version, while the feature film version became an official selection at the Bloodstained Indie Film Festival and the Underground Indie Film Festival.
Alvey said the first “seed” that inspired her to write “Bystanders” was the high-profile sexual assault case about Stanford University student-athlete Brock Turner and “the anger that came from that.”
“...I really wanted to look at how trauma shapes people’s trajectory in life …,” she said, “...and I wanted it to feel like something old and new at the same time.”
Currently, Alvey is hard at work on her second screenplay, “Housewife,” which is set in the early 1960s about “a neglected housewife (who) starts an affair with the local grocery store manager, and as she starts making plans for a new life a catastrophic event breaks out, leaving her and her loved ones fighting for their lives.”
Having had the idea for a few years, Alvey began writing the piece during the pandemic before putting it on hold to focus on her students’ needs, before resuming the process.
“...I’m almost done with … a second-ish draft of this,” she said. “...I’m one of those people that has to spend time with my characters and spend time with the plot to really see what I want out of it.”
Stories have always played a big role in Alvey’s life and continue to be a part of her with her own writing career.
“I always loved storytelling,” she said. “... I would watch something or I would read something (saying) ‘This is the best thing in the world.’
“...Having that ability to connect with other people, to connect to something that is just meaningful in a way that people don’t think about much, has really kind of helped keep me alive.
“…I really think that storytelling as a whole, no matter whatever medium you use, has a way to change people and it has a way to connect people; and it does more than just entertain, even if the author set out to just entertain.”
For more information on Alvey and her work, visit jamiealvey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.