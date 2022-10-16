JAMIE ALVEY PIC 1

Jamie Alvey

 Photo by Callie Kirk

For Jamie Alvey, growing up in the rural town Munfordville in Hart County seemed like the ideal spot for the creative horror writer.

“Basically, I grew up in the middle of nowhere,” she said, “and it is the perfect place to shoot a horror film. My father has always said that, so it’s a little spooky ….

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.