Heart for service: For at least 40 years, Dianne McFarling continues to serve during elections

Dianne McFarling’s life could be summed up in one word: service.
McFarling is RiverValley Behavorial Health’s director of the Regional Prevention Center, a job that is synonymous with service to others.
She helps with children’s musical programs at Apollo Heights Baptist Church.
And, for about 41 years, McFarling has served Daviess County as a poll worker during elections.
Currently, she is believed to be the county’s longest-serving election officer.
During four decades of service, she remembers missing only one election day.
“I felt so out of place. It felt awkward,” McFarling said of not working the polls.
She was a 19-year-old student at Kentucky Wesleyan College when county officials asked her to consider working at the polls. At the time, McFarling didn’t know what an election officer was, but she was willing to serve.
“Who would have thought it would be this many years?” she asked.
Annually, she plans two days of vacation around her civic duty.
“It’s important to me,” McFarling said. “We have to have the election process for representation.”
After she started working the polls, she asked some of her family members to join as well. Her sister and parents made it a family affair.
Besides working on election days, poll workers spend up to three hours in training prior to elections.
Voting days can be long and hectic. Election officers arrive at their precincts by 5:15 a.m. They don’t leave until 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Poll workers earn $175 for their service. With training and hours at the polls, that adds up to about $11 per hour.
But it’s not about the pay, McFarling said. “You have to have a little bit of a passion for it.”
Of all the elections she’s served, the general election of 2000 stands out in McFarling’s mind. That was the year George W. Bush took on Al Gore for the presidency.
When McFarling arrived at her polling place at 5:15 a.m. that day, voters already were lined up at the door. When voting started at 6 a.m., the line stretched even longer, she said.
Voters packed that precinct until 2 p.m. that day, McFarling said, making it tough for workers to take lunch.
Serving as an election officer is one way McFarling gives back to her community. She’s done it for so many years she can’t imagine not working the polls.
She plans to continue as long as she’s able.
“It’s where we have our power to speak our voice,” McFarling said of the right to vote. “If I can do something to help with that, I’m happy.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
