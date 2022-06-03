Aaron Klausing, Owensboro High School’s assistant band director, has been selected as the recipient of the “Kentucky Heart of the Arts” award.
The award, presented by the National Federation of High School Activities, provides an “opportunity to recognize one teacher or arts leader as their ‘Heart of the Arts’ award recipient.”
Klausing, a teacher at Owensboro High School for 11 years, said he is “very humbled” to have received the award, which comes after he was named “Teacher of the Year” by the Kentucky Music Educators Association earlier this year.
“It was very humbling to receive the award and the nomination,” he said. “This award, I was actually nominated by a band director at (Madisonville North Hopkins) named Alan Emerson, so that’s really what makes this award very humbling, that it wasn’t in our district.
“To be nominated by someone who’s in another district and is another band director is very humbling.”
Emerson, who met Klausing many years before he started teaching at Owensboro High School, said he could tell Klausing had the heart of an educator, and he was honored to have nominated him.
“I thought of no better person to nominate than Aaron,” Emerson said.
Klausing believes his work at the school during COVID, when he could not have in-person practices or concerts, was the catalyst for him receiving the honor, as he taught himself to use a digital editing tool to create virtual concerts for his students and their families.
“If we were going to be shut down for an extended period of time, my question was, ‘What could I do to help my students?’ ” Klausing said. “I actually taught myself some video editing software … to where I could have the kids to record themselves playing and then put them together like a virtual ensemble. I think (the videos) turned out pretty good, because the response I got from them was pretty amazing.”
While Klausing said he may continue to have the occasional virtual concert, going back to in-person learning has been welcome.
“Nothing beats a live performance,” Klausing said. “Having the kids in there together, I mean, nothing beats that.”
Emerson said he was not surprised Klausing found a way to connect with his students during the height of the COVID pandemic, but that it did not have a major impact on his decision to nominate him for the award. Emerson said the nomination was based on Klausing’s commitment to education.
“His COVID project, where they did ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ and several other pieces, was something that I would expect from of Aaron and his caliber, and his commitment to education and kids” Emerson said. “I commend him for that. Aaron has the heart of an educator, and every decision he makes, he puts the students best interest in front of that decision. That’s why I nominated him.”
