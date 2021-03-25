The Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House is beginning to loosen restrictions on patient visitation in light of a decline in COVID-19 cases and increased vaccination efforts, according to Chief Financial Officer Janie Mahoney.
The Heartford House is a residential facility primarily for individuals who are considered at “end of life,” Mahoney said, with a prognosis of six or fewer months to live.
With end-of-life status for patients, restrictions are not as strict as some long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes, many of which have had very limited visitation for residents, she said.
The Heartford House facility has been able to allow two visitors at a time in a patient’s room and up to nine visitors when the patient’s end of life has become imminent, she said.
“We have allowed visitors the entire time, but on a limited basis, and we have done so on guidance from the CDC (Center for Disease Control),” she said. “End of life was an exception that Medicare and CDC recognized, but we were limiting it.”
During restrictions, patients had to adhere to a visitor list. This restriction, Mahoney said, has been done away with and patients can now receive up to nine visitors at a time in their room on a normal basis.
Mahoney said this will be a positive change for patients to be able to see all of their loved ones as they near the end of life rather than having to be restricted.
“Everyone they wanted to see in their last days couldn’t happen, so this change will allow this to happen to where they’re not limited to a certain number of visitors per day in and out,” she said. “We’re glad to be able to open it up to accommodate everyone.”
Heartford House Manager Alison Flener said the facility, however, is still adhering to CDC guidelines and closing off co-mingling areas, such as community rooms and the community kitchen.
Flener said the facility also had a ready-made plan in place to replace restrictions if Daviess County were to go back into the Red Zone for positive COVID-19 cases.
“It’s been very distressing on families to choose a limited number of people to come see their loved one when they’re dying, so this has created great relief for families, especially patients that are coming from nursing homes that families have not seen … for up to over a year, and now they’re having that chance to see them in-person,” she said. “We’re excited but cautious to be able to open our doors. Our number one priority is always keeping our patients and our staff safe and healthy.”
