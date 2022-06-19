Heartland Crossing has seen major growth in recent years.
And it’s growing again.
John Iracane of 54 Property Management, which operates the shopping center, said a 6,194-square-foot strip center will soon be added next to Red Wing Shoes and behind the Deaconess Clinic Express.
“We have one tenant signed and others are in the works,” he said. “We still have room for another strip center and one lot for a restaurant or other stand-alone business.”
The property was once the estate of showman Zack Terrell, who owned Cole Brothers Circus, the nation’s second-largest circus during the 1930s and 1940s.
Terrell retired to the estate in 1948 and died there in 1954.
In 2007, 54 Property Management began working to rezone 65 acres for a 276,700-square-foot main shopping center surrounded by 16 outlots for restaurants, banks, offices and a hotel.
In 2008, just as the Great Recession hit, country singer Toby Keith’s Red Dirt Kentucky LLC bought a half interest in the center, which was still in the planning stage, for $2 million.
The recession slowed development until 2011, when Menards started construction on its 246,000-square-foot store at 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
The store was the chain’s first in Kentucky.
Then, in 2015, Meijer, the Midwestern retail giant, picked up a building permit for a 195,238-square-foot store at 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd. — next to Menards — and a 2,509-square-foot convenience store and gas station at 2407 Patriot Run — next to East Parrish Avenue.
Since then, the center has been filling up quickly.
