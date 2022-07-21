Few people who shop at the stores in Heartland Crossing realize they’re walking on ground that was once the farm of one of America’s circus legends.
Zachariah “Zach” Terrell isn’t exactly a household name today.
But he was in the early days of the 20th century.
Terrell was born on a farm on the banks of Panther Creek on Sept. 2, 1879.
When he was 14, he ran away from home to join the W.T. Collins Circus.
Terrell returned to the farm a few days later.
But in 1904, he ran away for good, hawking peanuts, popcorn and soda pop with John Robinson’s 10 Big Shows.
That began a 44-year career that took him 750,000 miles across America.
In 1905, Terrell left the circus to work county fairs in the South for three years.
He returned to the Big Top in 1908 with Hagenbeck-Wallace Circus.
And then, he left again to spend three years working at a swank casino in Newport, Kentucky.
But the allure of the Big Top was too great.
And Terrell joined Howes-London Circus in 1912.
A year later, he moved into management, running an 11-car show for Sangers Greater European Shows.
By 1919, Terrell had saved enough to buy a quarter interest in the Sells-Floto Circus.
He parlayed that into a 5.75% interest in the American Circus Corp., which owned five circuses, in 1922.
In 1929, Ringling Brothers named Terrell as manager of its Sells-Floto Circus with actor Tom Mix and his horse, Tony, as the star attraction.
In 1934, Terrell created Cole Brothers World Toured Shows, with Clyde Beatty and his big cats as the featured act.
That show wintered in Louisville and started each season in Owensboro.
Terrell continued with Cole Brothers until 1948, when he suffered a stroke and had to retire.
He bought a 175-acre farm where Heartland Crossing is today.
Terrell died at THE Mayo Clinic on Aug. 5, 1954, at age 74.
He’s buried in Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro.
Terrell left an estate of $400,000 — about $4.4 million in today’s money.
In 1991, he was inducted into the International Circus Hall of Fame.
His wife, Estrella Nelson Terrell, continued to live on the farm until her death on March 9, 1994, at 87.
Her brother, Paul Nelson, managed the old Pennyrile Trailer Court across U.S. 60 from the farm.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
