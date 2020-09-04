A heavy rainstorm before dawn Thursday dumped more than 3 inches of rain on the city and more than 4 inches in other places, flooding streets, forcing off manhole covers and stranding motorists.
The rain started about 3:30 a.m., but the heaviest rain was between 4:15 and 5 a.m., said Kevin Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah. Smith said 3.63 inches of rain was measured at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, and a spot three miles out from downtown measured 4.08 inches.
“There’s not a realistic storm drainage system that can handle the kind of event we had this morning,” said Joe Schepers, director of Regional Water Resource Agency. “If it hadn’t been for the work that has been done over the last 20 years, it would have been a lot worse.”
The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches and warnings for the city and county, with the last warning expiring at 7:30 a.m, Smith said.
Rainfall in recent weeks was frequent enough to not allow the ground to dry, so Thursday’s rain couldn’t soak in, Smith said. The storm was too intense for the city’s drainage system.
“With that flash flooding, it just gets overwhelmed,’ said city street Supervisor Kevin DeRossit. Road workers didn’t close streets but put out high water signs to warn motorists.
“Most of the main thoroughfares this morning had signs on them,” DeRossit said.
Frederica Street and Griffith Avenue were flooded in multiple places, as were several side-streets connecting to Parrish Avenue, city-county 911 Director Paul Nave said. Portions of Carter Road and the Indian reservation neighborhood were still flooded at mid-morning, Schepers said.
Nave said the dispatch center received about 40 storm-related calls between 4 and 6 a.m.
The early morning hours when the storm hit, “is the least likely time to be busy” at dispatch, Nave said.
“These things you can’t staff for,” Nave said. “You just have to adapt.”
In that two-hour window, dispatchers called out police and firefighters to seven water emergencies and 23 motorist assists, Nave said. There were also about 20 calls of manhole covers that had come off due to water pressure from below.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department said the department mostly responded to people who drove into high water and stalled their vehicles.
“They were not really in peril,” Leonard said, adding that people shouldn’t drive through high water because they don’t know how deep the water is or if there are any hazards, such as manhole covers off.
If the water is so high drivers can’t see the edge of the road, a motorist could drive into a flooded ditch, he said.
“If you approach (high water), don’t go through it,” Leonard said.
After heavy storms, people should give themselves more time to get to work and should take routes to avoid places prone to flooding, he said.
“Most people in our community are familiar enough with our streets to find an alternate way,” he said.
Lt. Scott Wedding, a member of the command staff with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said deputies responded to a small number of calls for motorist assistance due to flooding.
“Altogether, we had four calls due to high water, either vehicles that had gone off the road or got stalled,” Wedding said.
Deputies responded to calls in the Pleasant Point Road area of Philpot and on the Audubon Parkway, he said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said officers also responded to some reports of stalled vehicles but none of the calls were emergency situations.
Clint Hardy, Daviess County’s Cooperative Extension Service agent for agriculture and natural resources, said farm areas likely to be damaged by stormwater have already suffered from previous heavy summer storms.
“Unfortunately, that damage was already done,” Hardy said.
The bulk of the county’s crops, however, won’t be affected, he said.
Smith said normally August is dry, but rains that fell in August kept the ground wet and unable to soak up rainwater.
“We haven’t had a (period) where the soil has been able to dry out,” Smith said. But the forecast for the next few days should be dry.
“The weekend will be a much-welcome break,” Smith said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.