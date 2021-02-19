On Nov. 6, when the moratorium that Gov. Andy Beshear imposed on disconnecting people with past due accounts for utilities during the coronavirus pandemic came to an end, Owensboro Municipal Utilities had 1,861 customers who owed $1.5 million.

The utility offered a payment plan so those customers wouldn’t have to come up with all the money at once.

And, by the end of January, 497 of them had paid off $502,544 in debt.

That leaves 1,364 customers still paying off nearly $1 million in debt.

Another 416 residential customers who owe $98,362 in utility bills and 15 commercial customers who owe $4,397 in unpaid bills are slated to have their water and electricity disconnected in the coming weeks.

But OMU says on its website that help is available.

Beshear announced this week that tenants who qualify can apply for rent and utility assistance to cover their past-due and future bills.

He made $264 million available for the program.

If a person is approved, a lump sum payment will be made to utility providers — including 100% of past-due utilities since April 1, 2020, and three months of future utilities.

Assistance can cover gas, electric, water, sewer and/or wastewater bills.

For information, check teamkyhherf.ky.gov

In a news release, Beshear said, “The Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund follows earlier, similar efforts to help our people stay in their homes, while also providing relief to landlords and utility companies.”

He said, “This is so important. With more Kentuckians rolling up their sleeves and receiving these safe and effective vaccines, we see the light at the end of the tunnel growing brighter by the day. But it will take months before everyone can receive their shot of hope, and until then, we need to ensure our people can stay healthy at home as much as possible.”

OMU also partners with the Salvation Army through its Community Cares Program to help people with utility bills.

The utility says that people can donate to the fund to help their neighbors by calling 270-926-3200.

OMU says if people want to assist a specific person or family, that can be arranged.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com