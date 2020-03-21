Thursday was an emotional day for Angela Settle, executive director of the Help Office.
Settle closed the Fourth Street nonprofit that provides food, clothing, and assistance for rent and utilities until April 6 — and perhaps longer, depending on the state’s status with the coronavirus.
“We’ll have to wait and see how this is going,” Settle said. “With all of us, we don’t know what to expect.”
Everything was going well until Monday, she said.
Fifty to 60 people a day visit the Help Office clothes closet. Because of the state order to limit crowds, Settle closed the clothes closet Monday.
She also changed the way client food orders were filled.
Volunteers — most of whom are 70 and older — conducted client interviews and took food orders by phone to limit walk-in traffic. Food orders were filled and placed behind the Help Office for clients to pick up, eliminating volunteer-client interaction.
But when county officials announced Daviess County’s first coronavirus case Thursday, Settle felt she had to take stronger action to protect herself, her staff, volunteers and their loved ones. That’s when she decided to close the facility.
Except for summer, the Help Office usually closes when Owensboro Public Schools is out of session, Settle said. However, she felt this was such an extraordinary time with so many people temporarily out of work. She had hoped to remain open.
Settle said the Help Office needs community support now. She believes the center will see an influx of new clients looking for food, housing and rent assistance when the office reopens.
Also, the nonprofit is supported largely by area churches. With Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to stop church services, Settle worries donations will drop off drastically.
Before the office reopens, Settle encourages the public to consider making a donation to the Help Office. Monetary donations are needed most because the nonprofit now works with the Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville. The Food Bank buys in bulk, so $1 spent with the Food Bank goes much further.
Donations can be made at http://www.owensborohelp office.org/.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
