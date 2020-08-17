Help Office hit with increased needs, unexpected changes over past year

About a year ago, Angela Settle became executive director of the Help Office.
It’s been a time of increasing needs and constant changes.
When Settle accepted the position, no one had heard of the coronavirus, which has forced the nonprofit to interact differently with its clients, reduced its number of volunteers and dramatically increased the percentage of people looking for assistance with food and rent and utility payments.
Although COVID-19 can’t be topped, other changes — good changes — took place during the past year, and Settle was eager to share the success stories.
For example, the Help Office joined forces with Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, which made a positive impact.
“We can purchase the food we need at a fraction of the retail cost,” Settle said.
Also, in May — when the state was on COVID-19 lockdown, jobs were lost and unemployment rates soared — Tri-State Food Bank brought its mobile pantry to the Help Office, providing additional food to 200 Daviess County households in one day.
Late last year, the Help Office implemented Charity Tracker, a software program that allows the nonprofit to serve clients more efficiently, reduces paperwork and coordinates services with other local charitable organizations.
The program proved a godsend during COVID-19, when the number of volunteers dropped, Settle said.
“To have, at the touch of our fingers, this information we need has been incredible,” she said.”
Also, the Help Office seized the opportunity to change its social media messaging.
Instead of pushing out information related to the nonprofit, Settle has posted more client-focused messages to lead people to jobs, utility assistance programs and other forms of help.
In late March, COVID-19 closed the Help Office for the first time to walk-in traffic. Since then, volunteers have conducted client interviews by phone, which caused call volumes to skyrocket.
Volunteers and staff answered 491 calls in July, Settle said. That was up from 371 in June.
For a comparison, Settle estimated the Help Office’s average pre-COVID-19 monthly call volume was about 250 calls.
The coronavirus has produced some positive changes, she said.
For starters, Settle has witnessed local nonprofit agencies working together in new ways to serve a growing population in need.
Doing business with clients by phone has shown Settle there is a real need for that service — even after COVID-19 is no longer an issue. Interviews by phone have allowed more disabled, elderly and working parents access to the Help Office during its limited hours.
“I don’t know what the future is going to look like,” Settle said. “But it won’t be the same as it was before COVID-19.”
She expects the Help Office to continue offering client interviews by phone. Also, she is leaning toward a system in which clients are seen by appointment.
In the past, the Help Office operated on a first-come, first-served basis, which encouraged people to stand in line in front of the Fourth Street office as much as an hour in advance of the doors opening. That system does not protect client dignity and anonymity, Settle said.
During COVID-19, the Help Office has seen a number of first-time donors, and Settle is grateful for the community support.
However, the virus will continue to impact vulnerable populations for many months, Settle said. Needs — especially among working families who lost all or part of their incomes — continue to mount.
To donate to the Help Office, go to owensborohelpoffice.org and click on the donate button.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.