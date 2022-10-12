Help Office struggling to keep up with food demand

Volunteer Kelly Steitler, a retired Owensboro Public Schools teacher, loads bags of food on Tuesday at the Help Office of Owensboro as fellow volunteer Agnes Reynolds, rear, pulls items from the shelf.

 Photo by Don Wilkins, Messenger-Inquirer

Volunteers inside the Help Office of Owensboro, 1316 W. Fourth St., were hustling Tuesday bagging food items to meet the demand.

And with this being fall break, Tuesday was the only food distribution day scheduled for the Help Office this week.

