Help Office struggling to keep up with food demand

Volunteers inside the Help Office of Owensboro, 1316 W. Fourth St., were hustling Tuesday bagging food items to meet the demand.
And with this being fall break, Tuesday was the only food distribution day scheduled for the Help Office this week.
Susan Fulkerson, who has volunteered for more than 20 years, said there’s always been a need, but in recent months she’s noticed a greater number of people accessing the agency’s food pantry.
“I’ve never seen it this bad,” Fulkerson said. “I really love working here, and it makes you appreciate what you got and the blessing you have in your family.”
Volunteer Kelly Steitler, a retired Owensboro Public Schools teacher, said she wasn’t surprised by the food demand when she started.
“Because I was a teacher, I already knew there was a great need here in Owensboro,” said Steitler, who’s volunteered for about a year. “I was happy once I retired to serve that need in another way.”
With fewer outside food donations and increased demand, Angela Settle, Help Office director, said she was having to purchase food from Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville.
“Our shelves were so low, I was having to order thousands and thousands of pounds of food at discounted prices,” Settle said. “I was spending a lot of my food budget just to keep my shelves full and to help with the needs that have increased.”
Prior to fall break, the agency received a large donation from a student-led food drive at Owensboro Catholic High School.
Catholic students collected 3,000 items that included peanut butter, canned fruit, canned beans and vegetables and cereal.
Settle said the donation was the “game changer” the pantry needed.
“When Catholic High did this, I didn’t have to make those orders anymore,” she said. “…It’s made a huge difference on the money I’m spending.”
In recent months, Settle said food assistance has more than doubled from the previous year.
For example, the January 2021 assistance was at 252 individuals but increased to 427 in January 2022.
By August, food assistance had gone up to 773 individuals compared to 333 in August 2021.
Settle attributed the increased demand to rising food, rent and gasoline prices.
“People are having to make that choice of what bill do I pay or do I buy food?” Settle said. “They’re having to make decisions. It’s not just here; it’s nationwide.”
The Help Office is expecting its next big donation in December from Owensboro Health, which is an annual food drive for it.
Other food items that are in demand are soups, tuna and jelly. The Help Office also adds hygiene products to the assistance since SNAP does not pay for items such as soap, shampoo and toothpaste.
Settle said monetary donations also go a long away.
“Because we have the partnership with Tri-State Food Bank, we can buy so much more than if an individual went and purchased food with that same amount of money,” Settle said. “…It’s much cheaper for us to buy in bulk.”
Along with food, the Help Office also assists with rent, utilities and clothing.
When the Help Office reopens next week, it will return to regular hours — from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
“It’s kind of all hit at once,” Settle said. “With the demand going up, what we used to depend on and what we had on our shelves was adequate. But now, it’s just the extreme.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
