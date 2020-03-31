The need is too great right now, so the Help Office’s earlier plans to close until April 6 went by the wayside.
In the end, the nonprofit that provides food, clothing, and rent and utility assistance closed only one day — Friday, March 20. It reopened the following Monday.
Because of the coronavirus, the Help Office remains closed to walk-in traffic; however, the nonprofit is taking calls and writing checks to help people with rent and utility assistance. And it’s partnering with other organizations to continue meeting community needs, said Angela Settle, executive director.
“We’ve always been here,” Settle said. “We are the first stop for the less fortunate. We’re operating. It’s just a new way of doing business.”
On Saturday, the Help Office donated two vans full of food to the Salvation Army, which saw its shelves wiped clean recently.
On Monday, the Help Office made its second donation of food, which went to Lewis Lane Baptist Church’s pantry.
More food is promised to go out Tuesday to CrossRoads to Hope, Daviess County’s only emergency overnight shelter for women and children.
And the Help Office recently provided diapers to Owensboro’s Care Net.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Settle said. “We’re all working together. … It’s a difficult time, but it is bringing us together.”
Earlier this month, she was upset at the thought of temporarily closing the Help Office because the coronavirus has left many households without an income. Settle believed the Help Office and its mission were more important than ever.
Settle and her board of directors decided to get creative. Settle and another staff member worked the phones and keep the nonprofit humming.
Ninety% of the stock in the Help Office’s food pantry comes from local food drives and individual donations of nonperishable food.
However, monetary donations are needed most because the nonprofit now works with the Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville. The Food Bank buys in bulk, so $1 spent with the Food Bank goes much further.
Donations can be made at http://www.owensborohelp office.org/.
For more information or assistance, call the Help Office at 270-685-4971. Also, Settle posts regular announcements on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
